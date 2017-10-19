DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 17.10.2017, 15:39 CET/CEST - Hapag-Lloyd AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. október 19., csütörtök, 15:34





DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Hapag-Lloyd AG


Correction of a release from 17.10.2017, 15:39 CET/CEST - Hapag-Lloyd AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


19.10.2017 / 15:34


Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
















Correction of a publication dated 17.10.2017



1. Details of issuer


Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure







  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

175.760.293














19.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




620617  19.10.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=620617&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum