2017. október 19.
Daniel Cohen, M.D., Ph.D. Co-Founder and CEO said of activity for the first half of 2017: "Activity in the first-half of the year was very dense; we implemented two prominent strategic partnerships with the biotech company Galapagos and the Tasly Group, one of the top ten pharmaceutical companies in China. Our flagship product, PXT3003 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A, is nearing the end of Phase 3, which is slated for the second half of 2018. We confirm our target of taking the product to market by 2019."
In May 2017, Pharnext also signed a major strategic agreement with Tasly Pharmaceutical, a group in the top 10 of listed Chinese pharmaceutical companies. This agreement is for a EUR20 million investment by Tasly in Pharnext and the creation of a Joint-Venture (JV) for research and development, 30% owned by Pharnext, to develop new combinations between chemical molecules and drugs produced by modernised Chinese traditional medicine. This partnership also includes a licensing agreement for the JV to market the drug candidate PXT3003 for CMT1A on the Chinese market.
An important step is expected by the end of 2017 with the results of the adaptive design and futility analysis.
From now until the end of the year, Pharnext will participate in major international events where it will have the opportunity to spotlight the clinical development of PXT3003 and PXT864 to the global medical and scientific community. For instance, the company will give a presentation at the CMT Patient Summit of the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF). This will be held in Boston, United States, on 3 November. The company will also take part in the CTAD (Clinical Trial on Alzheimer"s Disease) conference in Boston, United States, from 1-4 November.
(1) The H1 2017 financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting on 19 October 2017. They were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors. The half-year financial report is available on the Company"s website: https://www.pharnext.com/en/investors/
The increase in R&D spending is related to the development of Phase 3 trials with PXT3003 on Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT 1A).
The operating loss at 30 June 2017 was -EUR9.3 million, compared to -EUR5.6 million one year earlier. Our financial expenses decreased by EUR 1.5 million as a result of the conversion of bonds during the IPO. After accounting for these elements, net income came to -EUR10.1 million compared with -EUR7.9 million at 30 June 2016.
Cash flow requirements generated by the activity amounted to EUR12.1 million in the first half of 2017. Cash flow from investments came to -EURK 152. Resources generated by financing activities stood at EUR1.7 million.
On 30 June 2017, the company"s share capital was negative at -EUR6.4 million. Cash assets amounted to EUR6.1 million before Tasly operations.
Post-closing, the agreements signed with Tasly Pharmaceuticals had several financial impacts in July, with the income from a restricted capital increase, a EUR5 million cash contribution (EUR4.9 million issue premium) and a EUR15 million convertible bond issuance.
Restated for these two transactions, pro forma cash assets at the end of June 2017 after the Tasly Group"s investment, amount to EUR26.1 million.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Pharnext and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Pharnext considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the Document de référence registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF- French Financial Market Authority) on July 28, 2016 under n R.16-069 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Pharnext operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Pharnext or not currently considered material by Pharnext. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Pharnext to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Pharnext shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.
