DGAP-Adhoc: SURTECO SE: Executive Board
2017. október 19., csütörtök, 21:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
At its regular meeting on 19 October 2017, the Supervisory Board of SURTECO SE resolved to appoint the Chairman of the Management Board Dr.-Ing. Herbert Müller, whose current term of office expires on 30 June 2018, again as Chairman of the Management Board.
Dr.-Ing. Gereon Schäfer, member of the Management Board of SURTECO SE, asked the Supervisory Board not to extend his service agreement expiring on 31 March 2018. He will carry out his duties on the Board until the end of the term of his agreement, and will then turn to new tasks outside the SURTECO Group.
The Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. Schäfer for his many years of successful work in the SURTECO Group. The current strategy of the paper business unit is to a large extent attributable to its initiatives. In the past years, Dr. Schäfer has played a key role and has contributed with great success to expanding our paper business unit into a leading global supplier. In particular, in the difficult integration of the Süddekor Group he has ensured that the SURTECO Group is now well positioned for further growth.
The Supervisory Board regrets the decision of Dr. Schäfer.
Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508
|SURTECO SE
|Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
|86647 Buttenwiesen-Pfaffenhofen
|Germany
|+49 (0)8274 99 88-0
|+49 (0)8274 99 88-5 05
|ir@surteco.com
|www.surteco.com
|DE0005176903
|517 690
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
