ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Unterföhring

Medienallee 7, 85774 Unterföhring, Germany



Local court of Munich, HRB 219439

ISIN: DE000PSM7770

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Publication pursuant to sections 26 para. 1 sentence 1, 27a para. 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Capital Research and Management Company, Los Angeles, California/USA, has notified ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Medienallee 7, 85774 Unterföhring, Germany, on October 18, 2017 by notification pursuant to section 27a para. 1 WpHG as follows:

"1. Capital Research and Management Company is neither the direct nor indirect owner of the shares, the voting rights of which are attributed to it. Instead, the respective shares belong to one or more funds administrated by Capital Research and Management Company or its subsidiaries. Capital Research and Management Company does therefore not pursue strategic objectives with the investment.

2. Capital Research and Management Company does not intend to acquire or to obtain in any other way further voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE on its own account within the next twelve months. Capital Research and Management Company cannot assess whether the funds administrated by it or its subsidiaries will acquire or obtain in any other way further voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE within the next twelve months. Any acquisition depends on the respective market conditions and the investment objectives of the individual administered funds.

3. Capital Research and Management Company does not intend to exert influence on the appointment of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE"s administrative, executive and supervisory bodies.

4. Capital Research and Management Company does not intend to achieve a material change in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE"s capital structure, in particular with regard to the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

5. With regard to the origin of the funds used for the acquisition of the voting rights, Capital Research and Management Company gives notice that the voting rights were attributed to Capital Research and Management Company pursuant to section 22 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG (partly in connection with section 22 para. 1 sentence 2 and 3 WpHG). Therefore, Capital Research and Management Company has not used own funds or external funds to finance the acquisition."

Unterföhring, this October 19, 2017

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE



The Executive Board