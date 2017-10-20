DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Media Relations

Investor Relations

Mike Jacobsen, APR

Steve Virostek

+1-330-490-3796

+1-330-490-6319



michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



Oct. 18, 2017



DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT INVESTOR CALL ON 2017 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL

RESULTS



NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, (NYSE:DBD) will release 2017 third

quarter financial results Tuesday, Oct. 31 before trading begins on the New

York Stock Exchange. Andy W. Mattes, president and chief executive

officer, Christopher A. Chapman, senior vice president and chief financial

officer, and Juergen Wunram, senior vice president and chief operating

officer will discuss the results during a conference call scheduled to

begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Information about Diebold Nixdorf"s financial results, including a

complete, full-text press release, supplementary financial data and an

earnings overview presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor

Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf"s website located at http://

www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on Oct. 31. Live access to the conference

call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The

conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan

to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as

follows:

























Dial-in

number

Passcode

Time/Date

Conference Call

US/Canada:

800-289-

2890105

8:30 a.m. ET, Oct.



0498





31, 2017





International: 719-







325-4810













































About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling

connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial

and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical

and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely

and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top

100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.



Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Visit

www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



###



PR/17-3861

