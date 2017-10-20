DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Media RelationsInvestor Relations
Mike Jacobsen, APRSteve Virostek
+1-330-490-3796+1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 18, 2017

DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT INVESTOR CALL ON 2017 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL
RESULTS

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, (NYSE:DBD) will release 2017 third
quarter financial results Tuesday, Oct. 31 before trading begins on the New
York Stock Exchange. Andy W. Mattes, president and chief executive
officer, Christopher A. Chapman, senior vice president and chief financial
officer, and Juergen Wunram, senior vice president and chief operating
officer will discuss the results during a conference call scheduled to
begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Information about Diebold Nixdorf"s financial results, including a
complete, full-text press release, supplementary financial data and an
earnings overview presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor
Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf"s website located at http://
www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on Oct. 31. Live access to the conference
call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The
conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan
to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as
follows:

























Dial-innumberPasscodeTime/Date
Conference CallUS/Canada:800-289-28901058:30 a.m. ET, Oct.

0498

31, 2017


International: 719-


325-4810



















About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling
connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Visit
www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

###

PR/17-3861














Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
