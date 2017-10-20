DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG publishes its second sustainability report according to GRI and EPRA
2017. október 20., péntek, 13:21
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Real Estate
Press release
Berlin, 20 October 2017 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (DE000A12B8Z4) published its second sustainability report today. The report concerns the 2016 financial year and, in a similar manner to the first report published last year, is based on the globally recognised standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the EPRA Best Practice Recommendations on Sustainability Reporting, the assessment standard used by the real estate sector.
"This report represents the continuation of our regular, voluntary reporting on the economic, ecological and social aspects of the company. Besides regular financial reporting, our goal remains to achieve the greatest possible transparency with regard to non-financial issues and in doing so invest in the trust of our stakeholders", explains Niclas Karoff, member of the Management Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG.
This second sustainability report is an improvement over the first report. For example, a structured stakeholder survey was carried out for the first time in order to validate the subjects in the report. Additionally, consumption data were obtained for another section of the portfolio and new key employee figures were calculated and incorporated into the report. Additionally, many issues are reported on in more detail.
The sustainability report 2016 is available to download here:
www.tlg.eu > Company > Sustainability
Contact:
About TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
As at 30 June 2017, the property value amounted to EUR 2.3 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA net asset value per share amounted to EUR 18.95.
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current views and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s management and made to the best of knowledge. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s revenues, profitability or the degree to which it performs or achieves its targets, to materially deviate from what is explicitly or implicitly stated or described in this publication. Therefore, persons who obtain possession of this publication should not rely on such forward-looking statements. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG accepts no guarantee or responsibility regarding such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to future results or developments.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
|Hausvogteiplatz 12
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 - 2470 - 50
|Fax:
|030 - 2470 - 7337
|E-mail:
|kontakt@tlg.de
|Internet:
|www.tlg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12B8Z4
|WKN:
|A12B8Z
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
620901 20.10.2017
