MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


20.10.2017 / 15:24


MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2017
German: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2017/
English: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2017/














Language: English
Company: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
