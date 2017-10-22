The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on October 18, 2017 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 16 oct 2017



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

481.985,00

481.985,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

151.651,00

151.651,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

15.145,00

15.144,85

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

433.133,00

433.133,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Forward contract

778.160,00

778.160,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In Cash

Forward contract

777.516,00

777.516,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Contract for difference

18.284,00

18.284,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Ordinary share

842.736,00

842.736,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

6.975.943,00

6.975.943,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

128.447,00

128.447,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In Cash

Convertible bond

421.444,00

421.444,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

13.516,00

13.516,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

4,78 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,29 %

4,49 %

Voting rights

4,78 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,29 %

4,49 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=50191