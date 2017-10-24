DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover





CEWE takes over online printing company LASERLINE





23.10.2017 / 17:50







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CEWE takes over online printing company LASERLINE

- LASERLINE expected to contribute 15 million euros to turnover in 2018

- As of 2019, LASERLINE to contribute positively to Group earnings

Oldenburg/Berlin, 23 October 2017. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) continues to grow in commercial online printing and takes over online printer LASERLINE. The takeover still needs to be authorised by the relevant Monopolies and Mergers Commission. The company, which operates a printing centre in Berlin and has a staff of more than 160 employees, will probably generate a contribution to turnover of around 15 million euros in the commercial online printing segment. While the contribution to earnings is not yet expected to be positive in 2018, LASERLINE is to further strengthen the positive result for commercial online printing at CEWE as of 2019. "It"s important for a family business like ours to know that our life"s work is in good hands. And it is! With their considerable production expertise in combination with LASERLINE flexibility, CEWE and Saxoprint will constitute an even stronger family of companies," says Tomislav Bucec, Managing Partner with LASERLINE.

Economies of scale expected: better purchase conditions and more efficient production



"LASERLINE has an outstanding customer base, a comprehensive product range, high-quality technical facilities and excellent employees. The takeover enables us to generate mutual growth and achieve better purchase conditions and other economies of scale," says Carsten Heitkamp, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Commercial Online Printing Director. The LASERLINE operation in Berlin will play an important role in the Group"s growth strategy. Since the transaction is unlikely to be implemented before 2 January 2018, it will not influence the forecast for the 2017 business year: the CEWE Board of Management still expects Group EBIT to be in a corridor of 45 to 51 million euros. The EBT is to be in the range of 44.5 to 50.5 million euros, with after-tax earnings at 30 to 34 million euros.



Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Axel Weber (Investor Relations)



Tel.: 0441 / 404 - 2288, Fax: 0441 / 404 - 421, Email: IR@cewe.de

Internet: cewe-photobook.com , cewe.de , cewe-fotobuch.de , cewe-print.de , viaprinto.de , saxoprint.de

The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD, CEWE SERVICE and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.



Financial schedule:



(insofar as already scheduled)

10 November 2017 Publication of the 2017 Q3 interim report

27 - 28 November 2017 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt

About CEWE: The innovative photo and online print service company, with twelve highly-technical production operations and a staff of around 3,500 employees in 24 European countries, is both market and technological leader. In 2016 CEWE delivered around 2.2 billion prints, 6.2 million CEWE PHOTO BOOK copies and numerous photo gift articles to more than 20,000 retail partners to generate consolidated turnover of 593.1 million euros. The company is continuously generating new impulses in the photographic industry with innovations for people who enjoy taking photos. CEWE is a leading company when it comes to climate protection. The production of CEWE PHOTO WORLD brand products is completely climate-neutral. In the new business segment of "Commercial online printing", printed material for businesses is marketed through the sales platforms of CEWE-PRINT.de, SAXOPRINT and viaprinto. Founded by Senator h. c. Heinz Neumüller in 1961, CEWE has been listed on the stock exchange since 1993 and is currently an SDAX member.