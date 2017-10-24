DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG: Leoni"s President & CEO Dieter Bellé to retire early on 31 January 2018

2017. október 23., hétfő, 19:13





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Leoni AG: Leoni"s President & CEO Dieter Bellé to retire early on 31 January 2018


23-Oct-2017 / 19:13 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Leoni"s President & CEO Dieter Bellé to retire early on 31 January 2018



Nuremberg, 23 October 2017 - The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG of Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888) and the Company"s President & CEO, Dieter Bellé, today agreed on his early departure from the Management Board effective 31 January 2018. Dieter Bellé thereupon, with the Supervisory Board"s understanding, resigned his mandate as member and chairman of the Management Board effective 31 January 2018 and will leave the Management Board at that time. The Supervisory Board intends to appoint a successor soon.





Contact:

Sven Schmidt

Leoni AG

Public & Media Relations

Tel: +49 (0)911 / 2023-467

E-mail: sven.schmidt@leoni.com


 










23-Oct-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Leoni AG

Marienstraße 7

90402 Nürnberg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)911 20 23-234
Fax: +49 (0)911 20 23-382
E-mail: veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
Internet: www.leoni.com
ISIN: DE0005408884
WKN: 540888
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



621253  23-Oct-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=621253&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum