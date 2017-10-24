DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Leoni"s President & CEO Dieter Bellé to retire early on 31 January 2018



Nuremberg, 23 October 2017 - The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG of Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888) and the Company"s President & CEO, Dieter Bellé, today agreed on his early departure from the Management Board effective 31 January 2018. Dieter Bellé thereupon, with the Supervisory Board"s understanding, resigned his mandate as member and chairman of the Management Board effective 31 January 2018 and will leave the Management Board at that time. The Supervisory Board intends to appoint a successor soon.







