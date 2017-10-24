DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG: Leoni"s President & CEO Dieter Bellé to retire early on 31 January 2018
2017. október 23., hétfő, 19:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Leoni"s President & CEO Dieter Bellé to retire early on 31 January 2018
Nuremberg, 23 October 2017 - The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG of Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888) and the Company"s President & CEO, Dieter Bellé, today agreed on his early departure from the Management Board effective 31 January 2018. Dieter Bellé thereupon, with the Supervisory Board"s understanding, resigned his mandate as member and chairman of the Management Board effective 31 January 2018 and will leave the Management Board at that time. The Supervisory Board intends to appoint a successor soon.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|Marienstraße 7
|90402 Nürnberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-234
|Fax:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-382
|E-mail:
|veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408884
|WKN:
|540888
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
621253 23-Oct-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]