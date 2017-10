DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter





Today, the local court (Amtsgericht) Frankfurt am Main refused to approve the applied for closure of the investigation proceedings against the Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Börse AG, Carsten Kengeter, in relation to the accusations of an alleged violation of the prohibition against insider trading in December 2015 as well as the alleged failure to publish an ad-hoc-announcement in January 2016 subject to conditions in the form of payment of EUR 500,000.00. In light of the significance of the proceedings the court considers it appropriate to continue the investigation proceedings at this time. The further investigations could lead from a closure of the proceedings due to lack of adequate suspicion to an indictment.





The court has returned the matter, both as relates to the investigation proceedings against the Chief Executive Officer as well as to potential actions against the Company, to the Public Prosecutor (Staatsanwaltschaft) which will now decide upon further procedural steps.







Contact:



Martin Halusa



Group Communications



Deutsche Börse AG



Phone: +49 69 211 1 29 01





Kai Fischer



Group Communications



Deutsche Börse AG



Phone: +49 69 211 1 86 73





