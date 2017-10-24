DGAP-Adhoc: Adhoc: MorphoSys Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Its Antibody MOR208 in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL
2017. október 23., hétfő, 22:25
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adhoc: MorphoSys Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Its Antibody MOR208 in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL
Designation is intended to expedite development of MorphoSys"s most advanced blood cancer drug candidate MOR208 in combination with cancer drug lenalidomide
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to MOR208, in combination with lenalidomide, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem-cell transplantation. MOR208 is an investigational Fc-engineered monoclonal antibody directed against CD19 which is currently in clinical development in blood cancer indications.
FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation is intended to expedite development and review of drug candidates, alone or in combination with other drugs. It is granted if preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug candidate may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies in the treatment of a serious or life-threatening disease.
FDA"s Breakthrough Therapy designation is based on preliminary data from the ongoing phase 2 L-MIND study (NCT02399085), which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of MOR208 in combination with lenalidomide in patients with R/R DLBCL who are ineligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplantation.
END OF ADHOC RELEASE
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About DLBCL
About CD19 and MOR208
About MorphoSys
HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company"s assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated, MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.
