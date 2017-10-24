DGAP-AFR: Axel Springer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Axel Springer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2018
German: http://www.axelspringer.de/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_de_89890.html
English: http://www.axelspringer.de/en/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_en_89891.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2018
German: http://www.axelspringer.de/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_de_89890.html
English: http://www.axelspringer.de/en/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_en_89891.html














Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

10888 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de





 
