Axel Springer SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Axel Springer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





24.10.2017 / 10:22





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Axel Springer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2018

German: http://www.axelspringer.de/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_de_89890.html

English: http://www.axelspringer.de/en/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_en_89891.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2018

German: http://www.axelspringer.de/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_de_89890.html

English: http://www.axelspringer.de/en/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_en_89891.html





