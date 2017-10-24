DGAP-AFR: Axel Springer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Axel Springer SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


24.10.2017 / 10:31


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Axel Springer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 08, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 08, 2018
German: http://www.axelspringer.de/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_de_89890.html
English: http://www.axelspringer.de/en/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_en_89891.html

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2018
German: http://www.axelspringer.de/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_de_89890.html
English: http://www.axelspringer.de/en/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_en_89891.html














Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

10888 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de





 
