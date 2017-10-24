DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Axel Springer SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





24.10.2017





Axel Springer SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 08, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 08, 2018

German: http://www.axelspringer.de/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_de_89890.html

English: http://www.axelspringer.de/en/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_en_89891.html



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2018

German: http://www.axelspringer.de/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_de_89890.html

English: http://www.axelspringer.de/en/publikationen/cw_publikationen_index_en_89891.html

