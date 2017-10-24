







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





24.10.2017 / 10:36







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Bill

Last name(s):

McDermott



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

American Depositary Receipt (ADR); ISIN: US8030542042





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

112.645 USD





154886.88 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

112.645 USD





154886.88 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-23; UTC-4





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

NYSE

MIC:

XNYS



