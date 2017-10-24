DGAP-Adhoc: conwert Immobilien Invest SE: Squeeze-out of minority shareholders of conwert Immobilien Invest SE registered
2017. október 24., kedd, 14:44
DGAP-Ad-hoc: conwert Immobilien Invest SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Vienna, 24 October 2017. The Commercial Court of Vienna has decided today to register with the Companies Register the squeeze-out of the minority shareholders pursuant to the Austrian Squeeze-Out Act, which has been resolved in the extraordinary shareholders" meeting of conwert Immobilien Invest SE (conwert) on August 29, 2017, with effect as of October 25, 2017. Therefore, as of tomorrow all shares held by the minority shareholders will be transferred by operation of law to the principal shareholder, Vonovia SE.
Issued bearer shares held by the minority shareholders will, as of October 25, 2017, merely evidence the claim for payment of the cash compensation.
A delisting of the shares of conwert at the Vienna Stock Exchange will take place tomorrow, on October 25, 2017. The minority shareholders concerned will receive a cash compensation amounting to EUR 17.08 per conwert-share which will be paid out in line with the statutory requirements.
For further information please contact:
conwert Immobilien Invest SE
Investor Relations - Corporate Communication
T +49 234 / 314 - 1629
E rene.hoffmann@vonovia.de
This release contains forward-looking statements that were made on the basis of the information available at this time. Forward-looking statements reflect the point of view at the time they are made. We would like to point out that the actual circumstances and, consequently, the actual results realized at a later date, may differ from the forecasts presented here for a variety of reasons.
622025 24-Oct-2017 CET/CEST
