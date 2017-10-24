DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Rating





ADLER Real Estate AG: Improved rating by Standard & Poor"s





24.10.2017 / 17:35







Improved rating by Standard & Poor"s

New Corporate rating set at "BB/Stable Outlook"

Berlin, October 24, 2017: The internationally renowned rating agency Standard & Poor"s Ratings Services has today raised its long-term corporate credit rating from "BB- /Positive Outlook" to "BB/Stable Outlook".

Further to the recent sale of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG and ADLER"s new financial policy, Standard & Poor"s expects ADLER"s debt metrics to continue to strengthen and the company to achieve an LTV of less than 55 %.

Arndt Krienen, chairman of the management board, said: "The upgrade which we had expected after the sale of ACCENTRO has now materialized. We will continue to work hard on the company"s performance going forward both in terms of capital structure and operating improvements in order to achieve investment grade too."

The detailed rating is available on the website of Standard & Poor"s under www.standardandpoors.com.



Ihr Kontakt für Rückfragen:



Dr. Rolf-Dieter Grass



Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation



ADLER Real Estate AG



Telefon: +49 (30) 2000 914 29

r.grass@adler-ag.com