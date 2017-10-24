DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Improved rating by Standard & Poor"s
2017. október 24., kedd, 17:35
DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Rating
Improved rating by Standard & Poor"s
New Corporate rating set at "BB/Stable Outlook"
Berlin, October 24, 2017: The internationally renowned rating agency Standard & Poor"s Ratings Services has today raised its long-term corporate credit rating from "BB- /Positive Outlook" to "BB/Stable Outlook".
Further to the recent sale of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG and ADLER"s new financial policy, Standard & Poor"s expects ADLER"s debt metrics to continue to strengthen and the company to achieve an LTV of less than 55 %.
Arndt Krienen, chairman of the management board, said: "The upgrade which we had expected after the sale of ACCENTRO has now materialized. We will continue to work hard on the company"s performance going forward both in terms of capital structure and operating improvements in order to achieve investment grade too."
The detailed rating is available on the website of Standard & Poor"s under www.standardandpoors.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Joachimsthaler Straße 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 398 018 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 639 61 92 28
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0
|Indices:
|SDAX, GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
622131 24.10.2017
