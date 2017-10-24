DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Raises its Revenue Forecast with Generally Balanced Operating Result (EBIT) for the 2017 Fiscal Year





SNP | Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Heidelberg, Germany, October 24, 2017 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (WKN: 720370, ISIN: DE0007203705) is updating its forecasts for the development of the Group"s revenue and financial performance for the 2017 fiscal year that were first announced in the Annual Report for the 2016 fiscal year and were recently confirmed in the Half-year Financial Report 2017.

Due to the unchanged positive situation for orders and projects, as well as Group revenue of EUR 81.0 million at the end of the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the Executive Board is increasing the forecast for Group revenue to around EUR 120 million for the current fiscal year (previous revenue forecast: EUR 110 million). In addition, the Executive Board is forecasting a generally balanced operating result (EBIT) for the 2017 fiscal year (previous earnings forecast: EBIT margin of 7% to 12% for the 2017 fiscal year). This is due to the earnings performance in the first nine months of the 2017 fiscal year that was heavily impacted by one-time extraordinary expenses and investments in growth, as well as lower than expected revenue from software licensing.

There are already signs of significantly increasing demand for the coming years for the SNP Group"s services and software solutions. The company is therefore currently making investments in order to prepare for the foreseeable worldwide boom resulting from digital transformation, and thereby to be counted among the notable winners from this development.

An unchanged goal of the SNP Group is to establish the global standard for software-based data transformation. The Executive Board is therefore pursuing the principle goal of consistent revenue growth for the Group as a whole.

The interim Q3 2017 report of the SNP Group will be published on October 27, 2017.

About SNP

SNP supports organizations in adapting their business models and using new technologies. SNP software and services make it easy to implement business or technical modifications to business applications.

CrystalBridge(R) and Transformation Backbone(R) together with SAP LT are the world"s leading software suite for data transformations that automatically analyzes, implements and tracks changes to IT systems. As a result, they offer clear qualitative advantages, while significantly reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects. The SNP Group has over 1,350 employees worldwide.

Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company plans to generate revenue of approximately EUR 120 million in 2017. SNP"s customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

