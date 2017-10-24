DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action





Berlin, 24 October 2017 - The Executive Board of biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200, SIN 663720) today signed, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, a "Share Subscription Facility" with the US investor Global Corporate Finance (GCF). According to this agreement GCF commits to purchase up to 3,394,725 shares in MOLOGEN AG to be issued in several tranches from MOLOGEN"s authorized share capital pursuant to section 4(3) of the articles of association. The capital increases will be executed without subscription rights of existing shareholders.

Under the terms of the agreement, MOLOGEN has the right (but is under no obligation) to issue, in its sole discretion, several so-called "Draw Down Notices" in an amount of up to EUR 1,000,000 each (depending on certain circumstances) for a period of 30 months. For each amount drawn down at MOLOGEN"s request, GCF shall purchase new MOLOGEN shares at a price equal to 95% of the five consecutive trading days Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) following the relevant Draw Down Notice. Under the Share Purchase Facility, MOLOGEN is completely free to conduct additional or other financing measures. Currently, MOLOGEN envisages to fully exercise its draw down rights under the Share Purchase Facility and issue in total 3,394,725 new shares over the upcoming months.

A German financial institution acting as intermediary will deliver the respective shares to GCF on short notice. This delivery will be bridged through a permanent share loan from the main shareholder of MOLOGEN AG, until the new shares are issued and admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany. Therefore, this shareholder may be obligated release respective voting rights notifications in case the voting rights would exceed or fall below certain thresholds.

Based on current share prices and subject to the exercise of all tranches, MOLOGEN could raise total gross proceeds of around EUR 10 million which would be used to finance the Company"s operations and, in particular, for the further implementation of the strategy "Next level" beyond Q1 2018.

GCF is a private US Family Office with a focus on micro and mid cap companies in emerging markets, providing a global footprint for proprietary partnering resources, expertise, and funding. GCF outlined that they are focused on a long-term investment in MOLOGEN. Thus, if MOLOGEN draws down the tranches under the Share Subscription Facility, GCF could become a new main shareholder of MOLOGEN.

