DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG: US investor signs Share Subscription Facility
2017. október 24., kedd, 19:16
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
PRESS RELEASE N 17 / 2017 of 10/24/2017
MOLOGEN AG: US investor signs Share Subscription Facility
- US investor Global Corporate Finance (GCF) committed to acquire up to 10% of MOLOGEN AG
- Potential gross proceeds of approx. EUR 10 million over the upcoming months
- Flexibility due to "Share Subscription Facility": to be drawn down on MOLOGEN"s sole discretion
- Company to reach further strategic milestone: Gain renowned and visible US investor
"We are pleased to announce the signing of this Share Subscription Facility, which could secure MOLOGEN"s funding in the short to mid-term. We are flexible in terms of timing and size of the Draw Downs. Moreover we are still completely free to conduct additional and other financing measures during the term of this agreement. This considerably expands our shareholder base to include international investors and builds a good basis for further activities", said Walter Miller, CFO of MOLOGEN.
The shares are to be issued without subscription rights of existing shareholders and in several tranches from MOLOGEN"s authorized share capital pursuant to section 4(3) of the articles of association. Under the terms of the agreement, MOLOGEN has the right (but is under no obligation), to issue, in its sole discretion, several so-called "Draw Down Notices" in an amount of up to EUR 1 million each (depending on certain circumstances) for a period of up to 30 months. For each draw down amount requested by MOLOGEN, GCF shall purchase new shares at a price equal to 95% of the five day VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) of the trading platform XETRA following the relevant Draw Down Notice.
Dero Bank AG will be acting as intermediary and will deliver the respective shares to GCF on short notice. This delivery will be bridged through a permanent share loan from a major shareholder of MOLOGEN AG, until the new shares are issued and admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany. Therefore, this shareholder may be obligated to release respective voting rights notifications in case the voting rights would exceed or fall below certain thresholds.
About Global Corporate Finance (GCF)
MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a great medical demand in particular.
www.mologen.com
Important note:
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006637200
|WKN:
|663720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
622157 24.10.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]