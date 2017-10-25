Textilkontor Walter Seidensticker GmbH & Co. KG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Textilkontor Walter Seidensticker GmbH & Co. KG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





25.10.2017 / 11:53





Textilkontor Walter Seidensticker GmbH & Co. KG hereby announces that the

following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2017

German: https://corporate.seidensticker.com/anleihe/downloads/





