Textilkontor Walter Seidensticker GmbH & Co. KG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


25.10.2017 / 11:53


Textilkontor Walter Seidensticker GmbH & Co. KG hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2017
German: https://corporate.seidensticker.com/anleihe/downloads/














Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

