DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english

2017. október 25., szerda, 12:17








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


25.10.2017 / 12:15



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Ottoman Strategy Holdings (Suisse) SA

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Deborah
Last name(s): Cavill
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

elumeo SE


b) LEI

391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11Q059


b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of in total 225,000 non-tradeable options for elumeo-shares (136,500 options and further 88,500 options)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-20; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














25.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: elumeo SE

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b

10999 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



38495  25.10.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum