DGAP-News: Xenikos to participate in BIO-Europe(R) 2017 - 23rd Annual International Partnering Conference
2017. október 25., szerda, 14:00
DGAP-News: Xenikos B.V. / Key word(s): Conference
Xenikos to participate in BIO-Europe(R) 2017 -
At the conference, Xenikos will meet with pharmaceutical companies to discuss its product candidate, T-GuardTM, which has completed a Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of steroid-resistant acute graft versus host disease (GVHD). T-GuardTM consists of a combination of two toxin-loaded anti-T-cell antibodies being developed as a tool to safely and swiftly reset the body"s immune system in T-cell mediated diseases, such as GVHD. The company expects to present data from its Phase 1b/2 trial before the end of this year.
"T-GuardTM already showed a good safety and tolerability profile and very promising clinical efficacy," said Ypke von Oosterhout, Chief Executive Officer of Xenikos. "We are expecting to present top-line results of the clinical Phase 1b/2 testing in Europe for the second-line treatment of steroid-resistant acute GVHD later this year and are now very excited to explore options to setting up a pivotal trial to bring this product to patients as soon as possible."
Companies interested in meeting with Xenikos at BIO-Europe(R) 2017 are asked to request a meeting through the event"s partneringONE(R) online system or to contact Ypke van Oosterhout directly at y.vanoosterhout@xenikos.com.
622399 25.10.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]