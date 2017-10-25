DGAP-News: Xenikos B.V. / Key word(s): Conference





Xenikos to participate in BIO-Europe(R) 2017 - 23rd Annual International Partnering Conference





Nijmegen, the Netherlands, October 25, 2017 - Xenikos B.V., focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies for the treatment of patients suffering from serious immune diseases or rejection after transplantation, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming BIO-Europe(R) 2017 - 23rd Annual International Partnering Conference being held November 6-8, 2017 at the CityCube Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

At the conference, Xenikos will meet with pharmaceutical companies to discuss its product candidate, T-GuardTM, which has completed a Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of steroid-resistant acute graft versus host disease (GVHD). T-GuardTM consists of a combination of two toxin-loaded anti-T-cell antibodies being developed as a tool to safely and swiftly reset the body"s immune system in T-cell mediated diseases, such as GVHD. The company expects to present data from its Phase 1b/2 trial before the end of this year.

"T-GuardTM already showed a good safety and tolerability profile and very promising clinical efficacy," said Ypke von Oosterhout, Chief Executive Officer of Xenikos. "We are expecting to present top-line results of the clinical Phase 1b/2 testing in Europe for the second-line treatment of steroid-resistant acute GVHD later this year and are now very excited to explore options to setting up a pivotal trial to bring this product to patients as soon as possible."

Companies interested in meeting with Xenikos at BIO-Europe(R) 2017 are asked to request a meeting through the event"s partneringONE(R) online system or to contact Ypke van Oosterhout directly at y.vanoosterhout@xenikos.com.





About BIO-Europe(R)



BIO-Europe is the preeminent partnering conference for the life sciences, bringing together international decision makers from the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and financial sectors, offering networking opportunities, workshop and panel participation, a high profile exhibition, and private, prescheduled one-on-one meetings. The BIO-Europe 2017 partnering event is expected to draw over 3,500 industry attendees for three days of high level networking, representing upwards of 1,900 companies from over 50 countries.



About T-Guard(TM)



T-Guard is currently in development for the treatment of acute graft versus host disease (GVHD), a life-threatening immune condition. T-Guard consists of a combination of two toxin-loaded anti-T-cell antibodies and shows promise as a therapeutic tool for safely and swiftly resetting the body"s immune system in T-cell-mediated diseases. Once injected into the body, T-Guard specifically identifies and eliminates adult T-cells, with a strong preference for the activated ones. The particular combination of immunotoxins used to construct T-Guard was designed to provide a unique blend of synergistic efficacy, narrow specificity and multiple, gentle mechanisms of action. In preclinical testing, T-Guard was shown to be highly effective in killing activated T-cells and to act through apoptotic (programmed cell death) mechanisms, which are associated with minimal side effects. T-Guard"s targeted action is believed to leave patients less vulnerable to opportunistic infections when compared to historical controls of institutional standard of care. In a clinical proof-of-concept study, T-Guard appeared to be well tolerated with strong biological and clinical responses observed. T-Guard has completed the clinical Phase 1b/2 testing in Europe for the second-line treatment of steroid-resistant acute GVHD. The primary endpoint of the study is response rate at 28 days. Other endpoints include overall survival at 180 days; safety and tolerability are also being evaluated. Preliminary results from this study showed strong clinical responses and indicated a substantial improvement over published institutional historical survival rates, with a well-manageable side effect profile without severe infusion reactions. T-Guard has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in both the EU and US. The Company plans to initiate a pivotal clinical study in the second half of 2017. Other areas of future development may include transplant-related rejection, acute solid-organ rejection and several severe autoimmune diseases.



About Xenikos B.V.



Xenikos B.V. is developing new, innovative immunotherapies to help restore patients" health and save lives. It is developing new therapies based on the action of conjugated antibodies that enables patients suffering from serious immune diseases or rejection after transplantation to reset their immune systems quickly and efficiently. Its lead product candidate T-Guard(TM) is currently being developed for the second-line treatment of steroid-resistant acute GVHD. Further information is available at www.xenikos.com.



