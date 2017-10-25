DGAP-PVR: Aumann AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aumann AG
Aumann AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.10.2017 / 17:05
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|BlackRock, Inc.
|Wilmington, DE
United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
|BlackRock Strategic Funds
7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|4.86 %
|0.95 %
|5.81 %
|14000000
|Previous notification
|5.12 %
|0.57 %
|5.69 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|DE000A2DAM03
|0
|679788
|0.00 %
|4.86 %
|Total
|679788
|4.86 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Lent Securities
|N/A
|N/A
|2813
|0.02 %
|
|
|Total
|2813
|0.02 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Contract for Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|130841
|0.93 %
|
|
|
|Total
|130841
|0.93 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.
|4.53 %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|4.56 %
| %
|5.50 %
|
|BlackRock, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Group Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BlackRock Fund Managers Limited
| %
| %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aumann-ag.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
622599 25.10.2017
