DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG sets issue price at 54.00 euros per share
Munich, 25 October 2017 - Mynaric AG, a specialist for innovative laser-based communication networks in air and in space, has set the issue price for its shares at 54.00 euros per share. The price was therefore at the upper end of the price range between 45.00 and 54.00 euros per share. At the placement price, the IPO of Mynaric AG was covered over 4 times.
The offering of Mynaric AG included up to 440,000 shares from a capital increase and an overallotment option ("green-shoe option") consisting of up to 66,000 shares, also from a capital increase. All 506,000 shares offered were placed. The placement volume including the green-shoe option therefore totals around 27.3 million euros.
The proceeds generated by the IPO are intended primarily for the creation of serial production capabilities. This requires investments in measurement systems and assembly. In addition, the proceeds are to be used to fund the further development of laser terminals for space, the general improvement of the performance of the products and continued internationalisation.
The shares of Mynaric AG are expected to be traded in the scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 30 October 2017. The shares carry the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) DE000A0JCY11 and the securities identification number (WKN) A0JCY1.
Hauck & Aufhäuser is acting as sole global coordinator and bookrunner for the IPO.
Mynaric (formerly Vialight Communications) is a manufacturer of laser communication technologies for building dynamic communication networks in air and in space. The products for wireless data transmission include ground stations and laser terminals that allow very large quantities of data to be transmitted wirelessly at high speed over long distances.
