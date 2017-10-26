DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 25.10.2017, 11:04 CET/CEST - elumeo SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: elumeo SE


Correction of a release from 25.10.2017, 11:04 CET/CEST - elumeo SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 25.10.2017



1. Details of issuer


elumeo SE

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b

10999 Berlin

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Bernd Förtsch,
Date of birth: 30 Jun 1962

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

20 Oct 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 7.5 % 2.48 % 9.98 % 5500000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE000A11Q059 0 412500 0 % 7.5 %
Total 412500 7.5 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG




















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call-Option 20.10.2017 20.10.2018 112500 2.05 %
Call-Option 20.10.2017 20.04.2019 24000 0.44 %
    Total 136500 2.48 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





























Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Bernd Förtsch % % %
BF Holding GmbH % % %
Lion Capital AG % % %
FinLab AG % % %
Heliad Management GmbH % % %
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA 7.5 % % 9.98 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 














Language: English
Company: elumeo SE

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b

10999 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com





 
