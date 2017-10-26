DGAP-Adhoc: Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria will cost Munich Re EUR2.7bn
2017. október 26., csütörtök, 07:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Change in Forecast
Munich Re is expecting a third-quarter loss of EUR1.4bn owing to exceptional major-loss expenditure. The Group now projects a small profit for the full year 2017.
Munich Re will post a loss of EUR1.4bn for the period from July to September 2017. In addition to the aforementioned major losses, the quarterly result will also be impacted by adverse IFRS effects from the recapture of a life reinsurance treaty and - as expected - a low positive contribution to the quarterly result from ERGO. Detailed information on the quarterly figures will be provided on 9 November.
Munich Re is now proceeding on the assumption of generating a small profit for the year - on the proviso that business performs in line with expectations in the last three months of the year.
The ongoing share buy-back programme will continue as planned until it expires at the 2018 Annual General Meeting; up to 24 October 2017, 2.7 million Munich Re shares were repurchased for a total of EUR485m.
On 15 March, Munich Re had announced that its profit guidance for 2017 would be in the range of EUR2.0-2.4bn. On 13 September, Munich Re reported that the severe losses to be expected from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma were likely to result in a loss for the third quarter, and might jeopardise its profit target for 2017. Since then, Hurricane Maria has also caused significant damage in the Caribbean.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of Munich Re. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements given here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation and performance of our Company. The Company assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
