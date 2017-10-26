DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast





Wirecard AG: Preliminary Results Q3 2017 and Increase of EBITDA guidance 2017





26-Oct-2017 / 08:03 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Aschheim (Munich). Wirecard AG reported a successful third quarter 2017, remaining on an ongoing strong growth track.



According to preliminary figures group revenues in the third quarter 2017 grew in comparison to the previous year period by 52 percent from EUR mn 267.6 to EUR mn 406.5. For the first nine months of 2017 revenues increased by 42 percent to EUR mn 1,022.0 (9M/2016: EUR mn 719.4).



Preliminary earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved by 35 percent to EUR mn 110.2 (Q3/2016: EUR mn 81.5) in the third quarter of 2017. In the first nine months of 2017 EBITDA rose by 34 percent to EUR mn 286.7 (9M/2016: EUR mn 213.9).



Due to the strong organic business development, Wirecard Management Board has increased the EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year 2017 in a bandwidth of between EUR 398 million to EUR 415 million (previous guidance: EUR 392 million to EUR 406 million).



All results are preliminary. The Q3 report will be published on 15 November 2017.









Contact:



Iris Stöckl



VP Corp.Com./IR



Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424



e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com



http://www.wirecard.com



ISIN DE0007472060



Reuters: WDI.GDE



Bloomberg: WDI GY





26-Oct-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

