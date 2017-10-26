DGAP-AFR: Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Hannover Rück SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


26.10.2017 / 10:21


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 08, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 08, 2017
German: https://www.hannover-rueck.de/189561/ergebnisse-und-berichte
English: https://www.hannover-re.com/199620/results-and-reports














Language: English
Company: Hannover Rück SE

Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50

30625 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.hannover-re.com





 
