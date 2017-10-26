DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hannover Rück SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





26.10.2017





Hannover Rück SE hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 08, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 08, 2017

German: https://www.hannover-rueck.de/189561/ergebnisse-und-berichte

English: https://www.hannover-re.com/199620/results-and-reports





