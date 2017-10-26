DGAP-News: RedHill Biopharma Ltd. / Schlagwort(e): Konferenz





RedHill Biopharma präsentiert auf der BIO-Europe 2017





26.10.2017 / 13:51







Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.





RedHill Biopharma präsentiert auf der BIO-Europe 2017

TEL-AVIV, Israel / RALEIGH, NC, USA, 26. Oktober 2017 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: RDHL) ("RedHill" oder das "Unternehmen"), ein biopharmazeutisches Spezialpharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung und Vermarktung von proprietären, oral verabreichten, niedermolekularen Medikamenten zur Behandlung von entzündlichen und gastrointestinalen (GI) Erkrankungen und Krebs in späten Stadien der klinischen Entwicklung konzentriert, gab heute bekannt, dass Adi Frish, Senior Vice President Business Development and Licensing, am Mittwoch, dem 8. November 2017, um 12:15 Uhr Ortszeit im Rahmen der BIO-Europe(R) 2017 - 23rd Annual International Partnering Conference eine Präsentation zur Unternehmensentwicklung im CityCube Berlin, Berlin geben wird.

Eine Kopie der Präsentation von Herrn Frish wird auf der Website des Unternehmens zur Verfügung stehen und kann unter http://ir.redhillbio.com abgerufen werden.

Über RedHill Biopharma Ltd.:



RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: RDHL) ist ein Spezialpharmaunternehmen mit Sitz in Israel, das sich in erster Linie auf die Entwicklung und Vermarktung von proprietären, oral verabreichten, niedermolekularen Medikamenten in späten Stadien der klinischen Entwicklung zur Behandlung von Magen-Darm- und entzündlichen Erkrankungen, darunter Krebs, spezialisiert hat. RedHill vermarktet in den USA drei Magen-Darm-Präparate - Donnatal(R), ein verschreibungspflichtiges oral zu verabreichendes Arzneimittel, welches zur Behandlung von IBS und akuter Enterokolitis eingesetzt wird, Esomeprazol Strontium Kapseln mit verzögerter Wirktsofffreigabe (49,3-mg), ein verschreibungspflichtiger Protonenpumpeninhibitor (PPI) zur Behandlung der gastroösophagealen Refluxkrankheit (gastroesophageal reflux disease, GERD) und anderen Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen bei Erwachsenen und EnteraGam(R), ein medizinisches Nahrungsmittel, das unter ärztlicher Aufsicht für die diätische Behandlung bei chronischem Durchfall und weichem Stuhl eingesetzt wird. RedHills klinische Pipeline umfasst: (i) TALICIATM (RHB-105) - eine orale Kombinationstherapie zur Behandlung von einer Helicobacter-pylori-Infektion mit erfolgreichen Ergebnissen aus einer ersten Phase-III-Studie und einer laufenden konfirmatiorischen Phase-III-Studie; (ii) RHB-104 - eine orale Kombinationstherapie zur Behandlung von Morbus Crohn, die sich in einer laufenden ersten Phase-III-Studie befindet sowie eine Phase-IIa-Wirksamkeitsstudie in Multipler Sklerose erfolgreich abgeschlossen hat und vor einer geplanten Phase-III-Studie für Infektionen mit nichttuberkulösen Mykobakterien (NTM) steht; (iii) BEKINDA(R) (RHB-102) - eine einmal täglich oral anzuwendende Formulierung von Ondansetron in Tablettenform, mit erfolgreichen Phase-III-Top-Line-Ergebnissen zur Behandlung von akuter Gastroenteritis und Gastritis und erfolgreichen Phase-II-Top-Line-Daten für IBS-D befindet; (iv) RHB-106 - ein Darmreinigungspräparat in Kapselform, das an Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. lizenziert wurde; (v) YELIVA(R) (ABC294640) - ein oral verabreichter First-in-Class selektiver SK2-Inhibitor zur Behandlung verschiedener onkologischer, entzündlicher und gastrointestinaler Indikationen in Phase II der klinischen Entwicklung; (vi) MESUPRON - ein Phase-II-, oral verabreichter First-in-Class Proteaseinhibitor gegen Bauchspeicheldrüsenkrebs und entzündliche Darmerkrankungen; (vii) RIZAPORT(R) (RHB-103) - der US-Zulassungsantrag (NDA, New Drug Application) für das in einem oralen Wirkstofffilm verabreichte Rizatriptan zur Behandlung akuter Migräne befindet sich derzeit in Diskussion mit der FDA und es wurde in zwei EU-Mitgliedsstaaten im Rahmen des Europäischen Dezentralisierten Verfahrens (European Decentralized Procedure, DCP) die Marktzulassung erteilt. Weitere Informationen stehen auf der Website des Unternehmens zur Verfügung: http://www.redhillbio.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company"s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company"s research, manufacturing, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; (ii) the Company"s ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; (iii) the extent and number of additional studies that the Company may be required to conduct and the Company"s receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the manufacturing, clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company"s therapeutic candidates; (v) the Company"s ability to successfully market Donnatal(R) and EnteraGam(R), (vi) the Company"s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) the Company"s ability to acquire products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercial success and build its own marketing and commercialization capabilities; (viii) the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of the Company"s therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in research, preclinical studies or clinical trials; (ix) the implementation of the Company"s business model, strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; (x) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (xi) parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaulting in their obligations to the Company; and (xii) estimates of the Company"s expenses, future revenues capital requirements and the Company"s needs for additional financing; (xiii) the Company"s Expanded Access Program, which allows patients with life-threatening diseases potential access, subject to regulatory and other approvals, to RedHill"s investigational new drugs that have not yet received regulatory marketing approval, if a patient suffers an adverse experience using such investigative drug, potentially adversely affecting the clinical development program of that investigational product or the Company generally; (xiv) competitive companies and technologies within the Company"s industry. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company"s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company"s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 23, 2017. All forward-looking statements included in this Press Release are made only as of the date of this Press Release. We assume no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.