DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 14th Interim Reporting


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information


26.10.2017 / 14:23


Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 14th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 17 October 2017 until and including 25 October
2017, a number of 166,014 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company
disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.































DateNumber of SharesAverage price (EUR)
17.10.201730,604184.4832
18.10.201716,194184.9991
19.10.201719,451185.51
20.10.2017746187.5447
23.10.201729,000186.9756
24.10.201744,001186.3112
25.10.201726,018186.2369











The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and
including 25 October 2017 amounts to 2,744,576 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3
of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the
website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 26 October 2017

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management














Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Germany





 
