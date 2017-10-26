DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 14th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





26.10.2017 / 14:23





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 14th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 17 October 2017 until and including 25 October

2017, a number of 166,014 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

17.10.2017

30,604

184.4832

18.10.2017

16,194

184.9991

19.10.2017

19,451

185.51

20.10.2017

746

187.5447

23.10.2017

29,000

186.9756

24.10.2017

44,001

186.3112

25.10.2017

26,018

186.2369



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 25 October 2017 amounts to 2,744,576 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 26 October 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

