DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Supervisory Board accepts offer from CEO to step down
2017. október 26., csütörtök, 14:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Deutsche Börse AG: Supervisory Board accepts offer from CEO to step down
Carsten Kengeter today informed the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG (DBAG) that he would like to step down as Chief Executive Officer of DBAG with effect of 31 December 2017 in order to allow the Company to focus its energy back onto clients, business and growth and to avoid further burdens caused by the ongoing investigation.
It was with deep regret that the Supervisory Board accepted this request and unanimously thanked Carsten Kengeter for his vision and leadership in driving DBAG"s transformation since 2015.
The details of the transition will be announced in due course as decisions are made. Carsten Kengeter will lead the Company in the interim, and has the Supervisory Board"s full confidence.
Contact:
Martin Halusa
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Phone: +49 69 211 1 29 01
Kai Fischer
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Phone: +49 69 211 1 86 73
E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)69 211 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-boerse.com
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A1R1BC6, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
|WKN:
|581005, A1RE1W, A1R1BC, A161W6, A1684V
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
623033 26-Oct-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]