DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Deutsche Börse AG: Supervisory Board accepts offer from CEO to step down





26-Oct-2017 / 14:59 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Deutsche Börse AG: Supervisory Board accepts offer from CEO to step down







Carsten Kengeter today informed the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG (DBAG) that he would like to step down as Chief Executive Officer of DBAG with effect of 31 December 2017 in order to allow the Company to focus its energy back onto clients, business and growth and to avoid further burdens caused by the ongoing investigation.







It was with deep regret that the Supervisory Board accepted this request and unanimously thanked Carsten Kengeter for his vision and leadership in driving DBAG"s transformation since 2015.







The details of the transition will be announced in due course as decisions are made. Carsten Kengeter will lead the Company in the interim, and has the Supervisory Board"s full confidence.









Contact:



Martin Halusa



Group Communications



Deutsche Börse AG



Phone: +49 69 211 1 29 01





Kai Fischer



Group Communications



Deutsche Börse AG



Phone: +49 69 211 1 86 73





E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com





26-Oct-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

