Deutsche Börse AG: Supervisory Board accepts offer from CEO to step down


26-Oct-2017 / 14:59 CET/CEST


Carsten Kengeter today informed the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG (DBAG) that he would like to step down as Chief Executive Officer of DBAG with effect of 31 December 2017 in order to allow the Company to focus its energy back onto clients, business and growth and to avoid further burdens caused by the ongoing investigation.

 

 It was with deep regret that the Supervisory Board accepted this request and unanimously thanked Carsten Kengeter for his vision and leadership in driving DBAG"s transformation since 2015.

 

The details of the transition will be announced in due course as decisions are made. Carsten Kengeter will lead the Company in the interim, and has the Supervisory Board"s full confidence.




