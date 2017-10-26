DGAP-News: Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation")

Not to be transmitted, published or distributed in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan.



Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") and in accordance with Article 6 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016





in connection with the public offering of shares in



VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Ellwangen (Jagst), Germany



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE 000A0TGJ55



Trading Symbol: VAR1



In connection with the public offering of shares in VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 19 October 2017 and was discontinued on 25 October 2017, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG did not carry out any stabilisation measures.



The option granted by VGG GmbH to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 1,740,000 additional shares in VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was fully exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on 25 October 2017.



This announcement and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or to subscribe for, any securities in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. The Company"s securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with the securities regulators of the individual states of the United States. The securities may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration and reporting requirements of the United States securities laws and in compliance with all other applicable United States legal regulations.



 















