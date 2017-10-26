DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Notification of Stabilization Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") and in accordance with Article 6 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016





in connection with the public offering of shares in

VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Ellwangen (Jagst), Germany

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE 000A0TGJ55

Trading Symbol: VAR1

In connection with the public offering of shares in VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 19 October 2017 and was discontinued on 25 October 2017, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG did not carry out any stabilisation measures.

The option granted by VGG GmbH to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 1,740,000 additional shares in VARTA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was fully exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on 25 October 2017.

