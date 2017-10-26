DGAP-News: Pharnext"s PLEODRUG(TM) PXT3003 to be Featured at the Upcoming Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF) Annual Patient-Centered Summit
2017. október 26., csütörtök, 17:55
DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Conference
Pharnext"s PLEODRUG(TM) PXT3003 to be Featured at the Upcoming
Paris, France, 5:45pm, October 26, 2017 (CEST) - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that it will participate at the upcoming Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF) Annual Patient-Centered Summit for Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) and Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability To Pressure Palsies (HNPP), on November 3, 2017, in Boston (United States). Pharnext will present, in a poster and during an oral session, an update on its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its lead PLEODRUG(TM) PXT3003, in development for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A disease (CMT1A).
This unique event will bring together patients, caregivers, industry representatives, researchers and clinicians. This year, the summit will focus on pain. The objective is to come to an understanding of pain in the CMT/HNPP Community, including its impact on quality of life.
Oral Session, November 3, 2017, from 4.15pm to 5.15 pm EST
Poster session, November 3, 2017, all day
For more information about the event please visit https://www.hnf-cure.org/cmtsummit/summit2017/
About Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation
CONTACTS:
623125 26.10.2017
