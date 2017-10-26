DGAP-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: November 23, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 23, 2017
German: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/index-2.html
English: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications/index-2.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: November 23, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 23, 2017
German: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/index-2.html
English: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications/index-2.html














Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG

thyssenkrupp Allee 1

45143 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com


