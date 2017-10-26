DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call Invite

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call Invite


26.10.2017 / 18:30



/
26 October 2017



DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC



Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call Invite



Tuesday 7th November 2017



Dialog Semiconductor (FWB: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Third Quarter 2017 earnings on Tuesday 7th November 2017.


Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) and Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results.



The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).



To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.



http://members.meetingzone.com/selfregistration/registration.aspx?booking=lrwa2Gl8udGxQZ4QmYLy3W6n7GLCzNKOwYJJNFZ3FSo=&b=d58ae4ab-80e5-47f2-8295-e04d92bbba83



In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:



http://webcast.openbriefing.com/semiconductor_q3_results_071117/


A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations



To confirm your attendance, or if you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Melissa Hall at Melissa.hall@fticonsulting.com



We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.






Contact:

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

jose.cano@diasemi.com

+44(0)1793756961













