DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





27.10.2017 / 09:01





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: December 15, 2017

German: http://www.beate-uhse.ag/index.php/publikationen.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: December 15, 2017

German: http://www.beate-uhse.ag/index.php/publikationen.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: December 15, 2017

German: http://www.beate-uhse.ag/index.php/publikationen.html





27.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

