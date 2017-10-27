DGAP-AFR: Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. október 27., péntek, 09:01





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


27.10.2017 / 09:01


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: December 15, 2017
German: http://www.beate-uhse.ag/index.php/publikationen.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: December 15, 2017
German: http://www.beate-uhse.ag/index.php/publikationen.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: December 15, 2017
German: http://www.beate-uhse.ag/index.php/publikationen.html














27.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft

Schleidenstraße 3

22083 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.beate-uhse.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service




623289  27.10.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=623289&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum