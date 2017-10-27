DGAP-News: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: Sale of credit claims to Speyside Equity completed
2017. október 27., péntek, 09:29
DGAP-News: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Press Release
SKW: Sale of credit claims to Speyside Equity completed
- Financial investor closes the purchase of bank claims amounting to approx. EUR 75 million (nominal value) and takes one seat in the preliminary committee of creditors
- Preparations of the insolvency plan for the financial restructuring of the SKW Group are well underway
Munich, October 27, 2017 - The US financial investor Speyside Equity has legally closed the announced purchase of all credit claims against SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG in the amount of approx. EUR 75 million (nominal value) from the SKW syndicated loan agreement. Speyside Equity is thus by far the largest creditor of the company and has already taken one seat in the preliminary committee of creditors of the company in place of the syndicated banks.
The local court in Munich (insolvency court) had approved the application made by the management board on September 28, 2017, and had ordered preliminary self-administration plus protective shield for SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG. The necessary financial restructuring and recapitalization of the company, partly by means of converting credit claims into equity (debt-to-equity swap), shall now be achieved through an insolvency plan. Prior to this, the originally planned restructuring concept that included the participation of the existing shareholders failed due to the opposition of one shareholder who simultaneously holds a position on the supervisory board. The operating businesses of the operational SKW companies are not affected by the insolvency of the holding company and continue without any restrictions. The court appointed the financial restructuring expert Dr. Christian Gerloff, partner of the Gerloff Liebler Rechtsanwälte law firm in Munich, as the preliminary custodian ("vorläufiger Sachwalter").
Dr. Kay Michel, CEO of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: "The completion of the sale of claims to Speyside Equity is an important step for implementing the planned restructuring concept. We continue to work intensively on preparing the insolvency plan, on the basis of which we intend to deleverage and sufficiently capitalize the SKW Group. It is extremely pleasing to see that customers, suppliers and employees have remained so loyal to our company in recent weeks."
Contact partner
Telephone: +49 89 99 24 96 30
The SKW Metallurgie Group is headquartered in Germany with production facilities in France, the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Russia, the Peoples" Republic of China and India (joint venture). Shares of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG have been listed in Frankfurt Stock Exchange"s Prime Standard since December 1, 2006; since 2011 (conversion to name shares) with ISIN DE000SKWM021.
Contact:
Frank Elsner
Telefon: +49 170 481 51 81
E-Mail: frank.elsner@elsner-kommunikation.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG
|Prinzregentenstr. 68
|81675 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 5998923-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 5998923-29
|E-mail:
|info@skw-steel.com
|Internet:
|www.skw-steel.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SKWM021
|WKN:
|SKWM02
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
623301 27.10.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]