1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Christian

Last name(s):

von Volkmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MagForce AG





b) LEI

391200IXVKR1W9JGEZ27



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0HGQF5





b) Nature of the transaction

Excercise of share options



Purchase of shares through the exercise of stock options with-in the framework of a stock option plan. Details of the share option plan can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2012 (agenda item 8.3) published in the electronic Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on July 10, 2012



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.73 EUR





8650.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.73 EUR





8650.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-26; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



