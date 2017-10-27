DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VTG Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





VTG Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports



shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 16, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 16, 2017

German: http://ir.vtg.de



English: http://ir.vtg.com





