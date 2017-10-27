DGAP-AFR: VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


27.10.2017 / 15:13


VTG Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 16, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 16, 2017
German: http://ir.vtg.de

Language: English
Company: VTG Aktiengesellschaft

Nagelsweg 34

20097 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.vtg.de





 
