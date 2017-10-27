







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





27.10.2017 / 17:18







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Prof. Dr.

First name:

Klaus

Last name(s):

Steffens



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MTU Aero Engines AG





b) LEI

529900807L67JY81RD65



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0D9PT0





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

143.00 EUR





127270.00 EUR



143.251 EUR





15757.61 EUR



143.501 EUR





127715.89 EUR



143.602 EUR





15796.22 EUR



143.70 EUR





127893.00 EUR



143.902 EUR





15829.22 EUR



143.452 EUR





143452.00 EUR



143.009 EUR





143009.00 EUR



143.401 EUR





143401.00 EUR



143.515 EUR





143515.00 EUR



143.596 EUR





143596.00 EUR



143.363 EUR





143363.00 EUR



143.706 EUR





143706.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

143.4304 EUR





1434303.9400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-26; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Quotrix

MIC:

XDUS



