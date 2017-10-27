DGAP-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Steffens

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MTU Aero Engines AG


b) LEI

529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



































































Price(s) Volume(s)
143.00 EUR 127270.00 EUR
143.251 EUR 15757.61 EUR
143.501 EUR 127715.89 EUR
143.602 EUR 15796.22 EUR
143.70 EUR 127893.00 EUR
143.902 EUR 15829.22 EUR
143.452 EUR 143452.00 EUR
143.009 EUR 143009.00 EUR
143.401 EUR 143401.00 EUR
143.515 EUR 143515.00 EUR
143.596 EUR 143596.00 EUR
143.363 EUR 143363.00 EUR
143.706 EUR 143706.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
143.4304 EUR 1434303.9400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-10-26; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Quotrix
MIC: XDUS














Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



38527  27.10.2017 


