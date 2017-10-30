DGAP-Adhoc: HSH Nordbank AG: The bidders involved in the process of the privatisation of HSH Nordbank have submitted several binding offers for the bank in its entirety

In the process of the privatisation, the bidders were required to submit binding offers for the purchase of HSH Nordbank until 27 October 2017, 6pm CET. By the end of the offering period, several binding offers have been submitted. All offers relate to the bank in its entirety. The states Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein as well as HSH Nordbank consider the offers as a good basis for further negotiations with the bidders and the continuance of the privatisation process.










