2017. október 30., hétfő, 10:00





bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


30.10.2017 / 10:00


bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 06, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 06, 2017
German: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download
English: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download














Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG

Tersteegenstrasse 30

40474 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag


