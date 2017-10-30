DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





30.10.2017 / 12:37





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich 30.10.2017



In the period from October 23, 2017 to, and including, October 27, 2017

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 369,026 shares within the framework of

its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)



23 October 2017 74,335 196.7537



24 October 2017 73,763 197.1461



25 October 2017 74,296 197.2411



26 October 2017 73,620 198.4201



27 October 2017 73,012 200.2337



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, October 27, 2017

amounts to 14,239,729 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

