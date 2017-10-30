DGAP-NVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. október 30., hétfő, 15:00





DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement


MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


30.10.2017 / 15:00


Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
















Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) Ende Oktober 2017 / End of October 2017
  Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

29.358.748














30.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




623761  30.10.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=623761&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum