30.10.2017 / 14:58





Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



MOLOGEN AG



Fabeckstraße 30



14195 Berlin



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)

02.10.2017



Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

34.295.343







