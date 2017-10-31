DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 23.10.2017, 13:34 CET/CEST - Covestro AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. október 30., hétfő, 15:31
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, USA notified our company on 26 October 2017 of a withdrawal of its notification of major holdings published by our company on 23 October 2017. The withdrawal is due to incorrectly aggregated voting rights attached for Sec. 25a positions.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
623783 30.10.2017
