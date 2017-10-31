DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 23.10.2017, 13:34 CET/CEST - Covestro AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG


Correction of a release from 23.10.2017, 13:34 CET/CEST - Covestro AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


30.10.2017


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, USA notified our company on 26 October 2017 of a withdrawal of its notification of major holdings published by our company on 23 October 2017. The withdrawal is due to incorrectly aggregated voting rights attached for Sec. 25a positions.
















Language: English
Company: Covestro AG

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com





 
