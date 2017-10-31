

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG





Correction of a release from 23.10.2017, 13:34 CET/CEST - Covestro AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





30.10.2017 / 15:31





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, USA notified our company on 26 October 2017 of a withdrawal of its notification of major holdings published by our company on 23 October 2017. The withdrawal is due to incorrectly aggregated voting rights attached for Sec. 25a positions.































30.10.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



