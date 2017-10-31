DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Media Release of October 30, 2017

Under the European Union"s new Markets in Financial Instruments Directive MiFID II that enters into effect at the beginning of 2018, financial services providers will be required to provide clients with a transparent disclosure of research costs and state how those costs will be absorbed. Bellevue Asset Management, the company retained by BB Biotech, will absorb the costs incurred for research and will not pass them onto its shareholders.





