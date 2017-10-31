DGAP-News: BB Biotech statement on MiFID II

BB Biotech statement on MiFID II


Media Release of October 30, 2017



Under the European Union"s new Markets in Financial Instruments Directive MiFID II that enters into effect at the beginning of 2018, financial services providers will be required to provide clients with a transparent disclosure of research costs and state how those costs will be absorbed. Bellevue Asset Management, the company retained by BB Biotech, will absorb the costs incurred for research and will not pass them onto its shareholders.

 



Company profile



BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world"s largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech"s investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.




