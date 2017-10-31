DGAP-News: Pharnext announces acceptance of late breaking abstract at the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer"s Disease (CTAD) Conference

A potential breakthrough in Alzheimer"s Disease,

new PXT864 synergy data to be presented as late breaking poster

 



Paris, France, 5:45pm, October 30, 2017 (CET) - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that new synergy data related to PXT864, the Company"s second lead PLEODRUG(TM) in development for the treatment of Alzheimer"s disease (AD), will be presented as a late breaking poster at the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer"s Disease (CTAD) Conference, on November 1-4, 2017, in Boston (US). In addition, Pharnext will present other data related to PXT864 as a poster at the same meeting.



Details are as follows:



Poster Session Theme : Clinical Trials Results - All day, November 1-2, 2017
Boston Park Plaza, Georgian Room (Mezzanine Level)



  • Poster #LBP32BIS (late breaking) : "Direct double-blind analysis arguing for synergistic therapeutic effect of a fixed low-dose combination of acamprosate and baclofen in Human AD", J. Touchon et al.
    Presenter : Mickaël Guedj, PhD, Chief Data Officer, Pharnext, France

     

  • Poster #P-40 : "Treatment with PXT864 Showed Stabilisation of Cognitive Disability in Mild Alzheimer"s Disease after 36 Weeks", J. Touchon et al.
    Presenter : René Goedkoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Pharnext, France

PXT864 is a novel synergistic, fixed, low-dose combination of baclofen and acamprosate administered orally, twice-daily. PXT864 acts through a new mechanism of action that targets a metabolic imbalance in the brains of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. PXT864"s most advanced indication is Alzheimer"s disease. Development in other neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), is also planned.




About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer"s disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY(TM). The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG(TM) offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.


Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com




CONTACTS:







































Pharnext Investor Relations (U.S.)
René GoedKoop Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Chief Medical Officer Matthew Shinseki
medical@pharnext.com matthew@sternir.com
+33 (0) 1 41 09 22 30 +1 212 362 1200
   
Investor Relations (Europe) Media Relations (U.S.)
MC Services AG RooneyPartners
Anne Hennecke Marion Janic
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu mjanic@rooneyco.com
+49 211 529252 22 +1 212 223 4017
   
Media Relations (Europe) Financial Communication (France)
ALIZE RP Actifin
Caroline Carmagnol Stéphane Ruiz
Aurore Gangloff sruiz@actifin.fr
pharnext@alizerp.com +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 15
+33 (0) 1 44 54 36 64  













