DGAP-News: Pharnext announces acceptance of late breaking abstract at the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer"s Disease (CTAD) Conference
2017. október 30., hétfő, 17:47
DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Conference
Pharnext announces acceptance of late breaking abstract at the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer"s Disease (CTAD) Conference
A potential breakthrough in Alzheimer"s Disease,
Paris, France, 5:45pm, October 30, 2017 (CET) - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that new synergy data related to PXT864, the Company"s second lead PLEODRUG(TM) in development for the treatment of Alzheimer"s disease (AD), will be presented as a late breaking poster at the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer"s Disease (CTAD) Conference, on November 1-4, 2017, in Boston (US). In addition, Pharnext will present other data related to PXT864 as a poster at the same meeting.
Details are as follows:
Poster Session Theme : Clinical Trials Results - All day, November 1-2, 2017
PXT864 is a novel synergistic, fixed, low-dose combination of baclofen and acamprosate administered orally, twice-daily. PXT864 acts through a new mechanism of action that targets a metabolic imbalance in the brains of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. PXT864"s most advanced indication is Alzheimer"s disease. Development in other neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), is also planned.
623823 30.10.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN meldet Vollvermietung im Imotex Modecenter, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EVAN Management AG: EVAN reports full occupancy at the Imotex Fashion Centre, Düsseldorf-Neuss
[2017.10.19. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]