Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: November 09, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: November 09, 2017

German: http://www.telekom.com/17QIII



English: http://www.telekom.com/17Q3





